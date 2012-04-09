UPDATE 1-Chinese commerce minister abruptly postpones Philippines trip - sources
* Trip postponed over scheduling reasons - China foreign ministry
SINGAPORE, April 9 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd said its marine arm had won a contract worth about S$880 million ($699 million) to design and build four patrol vessels for Oman's navy.
ST Engineering will also provide associated logistic support for the Royal Navy of Oman, the company said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 1.2590 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Trip postponed over scheduling reasons - China foreign ministry
Feb 23 Prepaid meal voucher and card provider Edenred said on Thursday it expects growth this year in Latin America, its biggest market, to be broadly in line with 2016 as strength in Mexico offsets weakness in Brazil.
Feb 23 Hong Kong stocks edged lower on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed some policy uncertainty even as there was broad consensus on rates having to rise further.