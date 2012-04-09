SINGAPORE, April 9 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd said its marine arm had won a contract worth about S$880 million ($699 million) to design and build four patrol vessels for Oman's navy.

ST Engineering will also provide associated logistic support for the Royal Navy of Oman, the company said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 1.2590 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)