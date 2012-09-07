SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd's aerospace arm may cut 300 jobs in Denmark, Norway and Sweden in a cost-cutting exercise amid weakness in Europe.

"This restructuring is necessary given the continued challenging aviation landscape in Europe marked by weak domestic travel and cargo demand in the region," ST Engineering said in a statement on Friday.

The restructuring exercise at ST Aerospace Solutions will commence immediately, and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2013. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)