SINGAPORE Nov 4 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd reported on Friday a 3 percent increase in its third-quarter net profit from a year earlier, partly due to a writeback, and said it expects its full-year performance to be comparable to 2010.

ST Engineering earned S$133.8 million ($105.2 million) in the three months ended September, up from S$130.2 million a year ago, partly due to the write-back of allowance for inventory obsolescence as a result of a group-wide industry and benchmarking study. Inventory obsolescence is used to define stocks or material a company may not be able to sell and has to write down on the books.

"The group continues to secure orders and grow its order backlog to S$11 billion at the end of the quarter despite the challenging environment," ST Engineering president and CEO Tan Pheng Hock said in a statement.

The company added that barring unforeseen circumstances, it expects to achieve revenue and profit before tax for 2011 fiscal year which are comparable to a year earlier.($1 = 1.272 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)