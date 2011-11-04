SINGAPORE Nov 4 Singapore Technologies
Engineering Ltd reported on Friday a 3 percent
increase in its third-quarter net profit from a year earlier,
partly due to a writeback, and said it expects its full-year
performance to be comparable to 2010.
ST Engineering earned S$133.8 million ($105.2 million) in
the three months ended September, up from S$130.2 million a year
ago, partly due to the write-back of allowance for inventory
obsolescence as a result of a group-wide industry and
benchmarking study. Inventory obsolescence is used to define
stocks or material a company may not be able to sell and has to
write down on the books.
"The group continues to secure orders and grow its order
backlog to S$11 billion at the end of the quarter despite the
challenging environment," ST Engineering president and CEO Tan
Pheng Hock said in a statement.
The company added that barring unforeseen circumstances, it
expects to achieve revenue and profit before tax for 2011 fiscal
year which are comparable to a year earlier.($1 = 1.272
Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)