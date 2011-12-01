* Boston Scientific's Omega stent fares poorly in study
* Medtronic's Driver stent also vulnerable to deformation
* Stent study review gets expedited publication
Dec 1 A heart stent manufactured by Boston
Scientific Corp (BSX.N) fared poorly in tests to see how
vulnerable it was to shrinking or lengthening after
implantation, according to researchers.
Tests on seven stent designs found the Boston Scientific
Omega, the design that will be used for all of the company's
newer generation stents, and Medtronic Inc's (MDT.N) Driver
stent require significantly less force to become deformed.
The study, published online in JACC Cardiovascular
Interventions late Wednesday, tested different designs of
stents -- tiny wire mesh tubular devices that prop open
diseased heart vessels. The results may reinforce concerns
about shrinking and lengthening, a problem known as
longitudinal compression.
"Future stent designs are likely to be more mindful of
longitudinal integrity. We think that standardized testing of
longitudinal strength should be available to cardiologists to
aid in stent selection," researchers concluded.
Concerns about stent deformation were raised in two smaller
cardiology journals published in the United States and Europe
in recent weeks, and the issue was the subject of a discussion
at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics meeting in San
Francisco last month.
In the case of longitudinal deformation, the stents become
deformed inside the vessel, creating a clotting risk that could
lead to heart attack.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said factors that
appear to predispose a patient to the problem include
calcification of coronary arteries, implantation in a twisted
blood vessel, and improper positioning of a stent.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman; editing by John Wallace)