BRIEF-Avexis files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing
Sept 22 Stentys SA :
* Says H1 net loss is 13.19 million euros versus loss of 5.69 million euros last year
* Says H1 revenue is 1.93 million euros versus 1.63 million euros last year
* Says to had cash of 23.1 million euros at June 30
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.