BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
Jan 22 Stentys SA :
* FY consolidated revenue 3.9 million euros ($4.4 million) versus 3.4 million euros last year
* Q4 revenue 1.0 million euros, up 5 percent compared to last year
* New catheder product EXposition is expected to get CE-mark in H2 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8774 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.