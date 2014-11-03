BRIEF-Aveo announces first patient dosed in phase 1/2 tinivo trial
* Aveo announces first patient dosed in phase 1/2 tinivo trial of tivozanib and opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced RCC
Nov 3 Stentys SA :
* Signs exclusive agreement with Micell Technologies Inc for distribution of its active stent
* Agreement lasts 5 years
* Signs exclusive agreement with Micell Technologies Inc for distribution of its active stent

* Agreement lasts 5 years

* To distribute coronary stent Mistent across world, except United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea
* Sunesis pharmaceuticals announces submission of responses to ema day 180 list of outstanding issues for marketing authorization application for vosaroxin
* FDA import alert for products manufactured at co's unit-II at Visakhapatnam was issued under 2 clauses 66-40 & 99-32 of FDA regulations