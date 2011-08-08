(Fixes typo in headline)

Aug 8 Stereotaxis Inc : * Says suspends 2011 financial guidance * Reports second quarter financial results; rebalances investment around

commercialization of epoch and odyssey * Q2 loss per share $0.18 * Q2 revenue rose 17.9 percent to $11.6 million * Says temporarily suspended providing financial guidance for 2011 * Says CFO Dan Johnston Resigned * Says gross margin for the second quarter ended June 30, 2011 was $8.1

million, or 69.7% of net sales * Says dan johnston has resigned from his post as CFO of the company, effective

as of August 15, 2011 * Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $15.0 million -- Thomson

Reuters I/B/E/S