By Astrid Wendlandt and Noel Randewich
PARIS/SAN FRANCISCO May 28 ST-Ericsson, a
money-losing joint venture being wound down by owners
STMicroelectronics and Ericsson, has sold
its GPS mobile business to Intel.
ST-Ericsson, which focuses on mobile and wireless chips,
announced the sale on Tuesday without naming the buyer. An Intel
spokesman later said the U.S. chipmaker bought the assets.
Neither company revealed the price, but ST-Ericsson said the
proceeds from the sale, combined with the avoidance of employee
restructuring charges and other related restructuring costs,
would reduce the joint venture's cash needs by approximately $90
million.
STMicro and Ericsson announced in March they were winding
down ST-Ericsson, which has been hit by a big drop in orders
from top customer Nokia and has struggled to compete with other
chipmakers.
ST-Ericsson's GPS-related intellectual property rights and
engineers add to Intel's already existing GPS assets, Intel
spokesman Chris Kraeuter said.