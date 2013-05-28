PARIS May 28 ST-Ericsson, a joint venture between European chip maker STMicroelectronics and Ericsson, said on Tuesday it had sold its GPS mobile business but did not reveal the identity of the buyer or the agreed price.

It would only say that the proceeds from the sale, combined with the avoidance of employee restructuring charges and other related restructuring costs, would reduce the joint venture's cash needs by approximately $90 million.

