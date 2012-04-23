BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Agenus
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, April 23 Loss-making chip maker ST-Ericsson said on Monday it would shift some research and development to parent STMicro and expand other cost-cutting moves as it moves to offset a decline in business from feature-phone manufacturers.
ST-Ericsson, a 50-50 joint venture of Sweden's Ericsson and France's STMicroelectronics has lost $2 billion in its three years of operation as revenues from key clients Nokia and Sony Ericsson have shrunk 70 percent.
ST-Ericsson said the new measures in addition to ongoing restructuring plans would bring savings of about $320 million when they were completed at the end of 2013.
Restructuring costs will total $130-150 million.
ST-Ericsson will "transfer to STMicroelectronics its stand-alone application processor activities and ... take additional measures to accelerate time-to-market and lower the breakeven point," the company said in a statement.
ST-Ericsson has been seen as a "strategic asset" for potential buyers such as Nvidia, Intel and Texas Instruments, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last month.
In addition to modems, ST-Ericsson's strength, today's smartphones use application processors that function in the same manner as a central processing unit (CPU) on a computer, running software and graphics.
ST-Ericsson releases its first-quarter results later in the day, after markets in the United States close. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered reviews of major banking rules that were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers.
* TPG Specialty Lending - in connection with previously announced private offering, issued additional $15 million amount of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2022 Source text - http://bit.ly/2jMfCFj Further company coverage: