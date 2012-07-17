(Adds details on earnings, analyst)

* Q2 adjusted operating loss $235 mln

* Q2 revenues up 19 pct from Q1

* Sees Q3 revenues on Q2 level

July 17 New orders lifted revenues of wireless chip venture ST-Ericsson in the second quarter, but the company reported another steep loss and burned through more cash.

ST-Ericsson, a 50-50 joint venture of Swedish group Ericsson and French STMicro, reported an adjusted operating loss of $235 million for its April-June quarter, adding to the more than $2 billion it has lost in its three years of operation.

The venture has been hit by problems at its key clients -- revenue from Nokia and Sony Ericsson has shrunk 70 percent -- and it has struggled to compensate for this.

It burned $249 million of cash in the quarter, more than in a year-ago quarter and more than in the first quarter.

Net sales for the quarter were at $344 million, up 19 percent from the previous quarter, helped by orders for its new chipsets from Samsung and Sony, but still down year-on-year.

"Clearly they had a nice boost from a couple of the high-volume, high-profile design wins they managed this year, with Samsung in particular standing out as a critically important customer," said analyst John Jackson from CCS Insight.

For the third quarter, ST-Ericsson expects net sales to be on the same level.

Last year alone, ST-Ericsson reported a net loss of $841 million on sales of $1.65 billion. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; editing by M.D. Golan)