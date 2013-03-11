STOCKHOLM, March 11 Struggling mobile phone chip maker ST-Ericsson's chief executive will leave the company at the end of the month, it said on Monday.

Didier Lamouch, who ST-Ericsson said was leaving to pursue other opportunities, took over as CEO of the venture in late 2011, but the chip-maker has continued to struggle.

STMicro said late in 2012 it would exit the joint venture and mobile equipment maker Ericsson, the company's other 50 percent shareholder, has said it does not want to take over the operation.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson)