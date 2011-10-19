* Q3 sales $412 mln vs year-ago $565 mln, Q2 $385 mln

* Sees Q4 sales slightly up sequentially

* Q3 oper loss $224 mln (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, OCT 19 - Mobile chip maker ST-Ericsson, a joint venture of Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) (STM.MI), posted on Wednesday a third-quarter net loss of $211 million and forecast slightly higher sales in the fourth quarter than in the third.

Turnover fell from a year earlier but grew from the previous quarter, to $412 million, the firm said, while operating losses grew to $224 million from a year-earlier $129 million.

"Revenue from new products continued to grow, making up more than half of our total sales," Chief Executive Gilles Delfassy said in a statement.

ST-Ericsson, which has never made a quarterly profit, has been cutting costs since it was formed in 2009 as new products are yet to compensate for declining sales of older chipsets.

In June the company unveiled a $120 million cost-cutting programme.

"Our financial performance continues to be challenging, but in addition to growing sales from new products, we're on plan to execute the cost-saving measures announced in June," the firm, whose top clients include Nokia NOK1V.HE, Sony Ericsson (6758.T) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), said on Wednesday.