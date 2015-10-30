Oct 30 Stericycle Inc has reached a
$26.75 million settlement of allegations that the medical waste
disposal company overcharged government entities in several U.S.
states, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced on
Friday.
Madigan said the settlement resolves claims by the federal
government, 12 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. over alleged
violations of federal and state false claims acts.
Stericycle was accused of having since 2003 imposed, without
notice to government customers, automatic price increases that
purportedly represented fuel and energy surcharges but which did
not reflect actual increases in fuel and energy costs, Madigan
said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)