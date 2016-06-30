* Sterling market reopens after Brexit vote
* Issuers jump as yields drop
* Buyers keen after gap in supply
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - British American Tobacco and
Brown-Forman reopened the sterling corporate market on Thursday
after a month-long hiatus, attracting blowout demand just a week
after the UK voted to leave the European Union.
Bankers had expected the euro market - underpinned by the
ECB's Corporate Sector Purchase Programme - to reignite the
capital markets following the Brexit-inspired turmoil.
"I imagine many are looking at these deals and thinking,
'sterling, really?'. But there actually is overwhelming demand,
which will be evidenced today," said a lead banker on BAT's
five-year trade.
US wine and spirits company Brown-Forman announced it would
tap investors for sterling and euro financing on Thursday
morning, and was followed shortly afterwards by the
London-headquartered cigarette maker.
Investment-grade corporates have sold just £2.55bn of
sterling paper this year, while euro issuance tailed off earlier
in June as markets braced for potential volatility.
However, after a torrid start to the week following the
referendum result, broader market sentiment has improved
markedly over the last three days.
GREAT OPPORTUNITY
"It's a great opportunity to issue sterling. We have quite a
few maturities coming up and thought we would capitalise on this
flight-to-quality sentiment we're seeing post the referendum
from investors," said Oliver Wolfensberger, head of corporate
finance and financial risk at BAT.
"Underlying Gilts are very attractive so we thought it's the
right time to issue something short-dated."
BAT began marketing the five-year benchmark at 150bp area
over the January 2021 Gilt. The firm ratcheted pricing in to
plus 130/135bp, then set the reoffer spread at the tight end for
a £500m deal on orders of some £2.2bn.
A lead banker said the new issue premium was zero at the
final spread, although investors disagreed and said the
concession was more like 25bp.
"We held around 30 to 40 calls with investors this week to
ensure demand was there. Many had assumed there would be no
appetite, but it's really very strong," the lead said.
Leads on the A3/A- rated deal are Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and
RBS (B&D).
US drinks company Brown-Forman, whose brands include Jack
Daniel's and Finlandia Vodka, met investors prior to the
referendum on June 21 and 22 after mandating a euro and/or
sterling transaction.
Part of the proceeds have been earmarked to fund the £281m
acquisition of the BenRiach Distillery Company. In all, Europe
accounts for some 31% of Brown-Forman's sales.
The A1/A-/A- rated company followed up today with an
expected 300m 10-year at mid-swaps plus 105bp area and an
expected £300m 12-year at 160bp area over Gilts.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup and
Deutsche Bank are lead managers.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez; Editing by Philip Wright, Alex
Chambers, Julian Baker)