LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - The risk of 'Brexit' has increased the cost of sterling funding for UK corporates by 50bp, according to JP Morgan, delivering a further setback to a sector struggling to compete with the more cost-effective euro market.

Sterling investment-grade credit spreads - around 275bp - are pricing in a 52% probability of Brexit, according to a JP Morgan model. Things could get a lot worse with the US bank predicting spreads will rocket to 325bp - 2009 crisis levels - if the UK decides to leave the European Union.

With the referendum due on June 23, analysts say UK corporates have put their spending plans on hold. Sterling credit issuance is expected to be limited over the next few months and just two UK corporates have tapped the European bond market this year. Only one, EasyJet, has contemplated issuing in its home currency.

The airline met investors in January with a euro or sterling deal in mind, according to its mandate announcement, but eventually issued in the single currency only.

Vodofone went straight for euros for a jumbo 6bn deal this week following last year's pulled dollar transaction when investors demanded stronger covenants.

Those seeking funds can do so more cheaply in euros, where negative deposit rates are keeping yields around 100-150bp lower across the curve. Even adjusting for the rates differential, issuance in euros is around 40bp cheaper when swapped back into sterling.

JP Morgan's estimates are based on a model comparing asset swap spreads on the iBoxx sterling benchmark index with several macro variables, including UK GDP growth and global equity volatility.

STERLING ILLIQUID

However, Nicolas Trindade, senior credit portfolio manager at AXA Investment Managers, said that spreads across the euro, US dollar and sterling market have all widened since the start of the year due to general volatility.

Sterling, he said, has taken the biggest hit partly due to illiquidity, and not solely on 'Brexit' worries.

"The challenging liquidity of the sterling market will make any moves more exaggerated, so Brexit concerns may look more drastic than they actually are."

UK corporates with short-term funding plans will continue to favour euro-denominated bond issuance, market participants say.

"Looking at volumes so far this year ['Brexit' concerns] shouldn't disrupt funding too much. If UK companies need to they can issue in euros. It's not a huge change from what's happening already," said Trindade.

