LONDON, Feb 25 (IFR) - The risk of 'Brexit' has increased
the cost of sterling funding for UK corporates by 50bp,
according to JP Morgan, delivering a further setback to a sector
struggling to compete with the more cost-effective euro market.
Sterling investment-grade credit spreads - around 275bp -
are pricing in a 52% probability of Brexit, according to a JP
Morgan model. Things could get a lot worse with the US bank
predicting spreads will rocket to 325bp - 2009 crisis levels -
if the UK decides to leave the European Union.
With the referendum due on June 23, analysts say UK
corporates have put their spending plans on hold. Sterling
credit issuance is expected to be limited over the next few
months and just two UK corporates have tapped the European bond
market this year. Only one, EasyJet, has contemplated issuing in
its home currency.
The airline met investors in January with a euro or sterling
deal in mind, according to its mandate announcement, but
eventually issued in the single currency only.
Vodofone went straight for euros for a jumbo 6bn deal this
week following last year's pulled dollar transaction when
investors demanded stronger covenants.
Those seeking funds can do so more cheaply in euros, where
negative deposit rates are keeping yields around 100-150bp lower
across the curve. Even adjusting for the rates differential,
issuance in euros is around 40bp cheaper when swapped back into
sterling.
JP Morgan's estimates are based on a model comparing asset
swap spreads on the iBoxx sterling benchmark index with several
macro variables, including UK GDP growth and global equity
volatility.
STERLING ILLIQUID
However, Nicolas Trindade, senior credit portfolio manager
at AXA Investment Managers, said that spreads across the euro,
US dollar and sterling market have all widened since the start
of the year due to general volatility.
Sterling, he said, has taken the biggest hit partly due to
illiquidity, and not solely on 'Brexit' worries.
"The challenging liquidity of the sterling market will make
any moves more exaggerated, so Brexit concerns may look more
drastic than they actually are."
UK corporates with short-term funding plans will continue to
favour euro-denominated bond issuance, market participants say.
"Looking at volumes so far this year ['Brexit' concerns]
shouldn't disrupt funding too much. If UK companies need to they
can issue in euros. It's not a huge change from what's happening
already," said Trindade.
