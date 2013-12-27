DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON Dec 27 Sterling reached its highest level since August 2011 versus the dollar on Friday, rising to $1.6502 in thin trade, with traders triggering a barrier option at $1.65.
The pound has been supported by firm data which has increased expectations that the Bank of England will tighten monetary policy sooner than previously thought.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations