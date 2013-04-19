UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON, April 19 Sterling Energy PLC : * Production, net to Sterling from the chinguetti field, averaged 568 bopd for
Q1 2013 (Q1 2012: 401 bopd). * Profit after tax in first quarter of $0.1 million (Q1 2012: profit $3.1
million)
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)