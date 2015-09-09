Sept 9 Sterling Jewelers Inc, the largest U.S.
jewelry retailer, must face a federal agency's claims that it
failed to promote female employees and paid them less than men,
a U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday.
The Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
rejected claims by Sterling, an Ohio-based unit of Signet
Jewelers Ltd that owns Kay Jewelers and Jared, that the
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission failed to conduct a
nationwide investigation before filing a 2008 lawsuit.
The agency says Sterling promoted men even when they were
less qualified than female coworkers and paid women less than
male counterparts with similar jobs. But the company says the
EEOC only looked into claims by a handful of female workers.
Reversing a ruling by a U.S. judge in Buffalo, New York, the
2nd Circuit Court said while the EEOC is required to conduct an
investigation, courts do not have the authority to delve into
details of those probes and decide whether they were sufficient.
"Extensive judicial review of this sort would expend scarce
resources and would delay and divert EEOC enforcement actions
from ... eliminating discrimination in the workplace," Circuit
Judge John Walker wrote for the court.
The EEOC did not immediately have a comment on the decision.
Sterling and its lawyer did not return requests for comment.
Wednesday's ruling cited a recent U.S. Supreme Court
decision that said courts also do not have the power to review
the commission's efforts to settle cases out of court.
The case is Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v.
Sterling Jewelers Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No.
14-1782.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Paul Simao)