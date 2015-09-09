(Adds Signet comments)
By Daniel Wiessner
Sept 9 Sterling Jewelers Inc, the largest U.S.
jewelry retailer, must face a federal agency's claims that it
failed to promote female employees and paid them less than men,
a U.S. appeals court said on Wednesday.
The Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
rejected claims by Sterling, a unit of Kay Jewelers and Jared
owner Signet Jewelers Ltd, that the Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission failed to conduct a nationwide
investigation before filing a 2008 lawsuit.
The agency has said Sterling promoted men even when they
were less qualified than female coworkers and paid women less
than male counterparts with similar jobs. But the company says
the EEOC only looked into claims by a handful of female workers.
Reversing a ruling by a U.S. judge in Buffalo, New York, the
2nd Circuit Court said that while the EEOC must conduct an
investigation, courts do not have the authority to delve into
details of those probes and decide whether they were sufficient.
"Extensive judicial review of this sort would expend scarce
resources and would delay and divert EEOC enforcement actions
from ... eliminating discrimination in the workplace," Circuit
Judge John Walker wrote for the court.
Signet said in a statement that the claims in the lawsuit
were unfounded. More than 60 percent of the company's store
managers and 70 percent of assistant managers are female, it
said.
"We have created strong career opportunities for many
thousands of women working at our stores nationwide," the
company said.
Sterling operates many of Signet's U.S. stores, including
Kay and Jared, a spokesman said.
The EEOC did not immediately have a comment on the decision.
Wednesday's ruling cited a recent U.S. Supreme Court
decision that said courts also did not have the power to review
the commission's efforts to settle cases out of court.
The case is Equal Employment Opportunity Commission v.
Sterling Jewelers Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No.
14-1782.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Lisa Von Ahn)