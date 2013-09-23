LONDON, Sept 23 The start-up of RWE Dea's
Breagh gas field, one of the largest discoveries
currently under development in the North Sea, will be delayed by
another month to mid-October, minority owner Sterling Resources
said on Monday.
"The start-up of the Breagh gas field continues to be a
challenging and frustrating process for Sterling," said John
Rapach, Sterling's chief operating officer.
Last month the Canada-based company, which holds 30 percent
of the project, said initial production rates at the field had
been slashed by 40 percent and start-up had been delayed by a
month.
Work on three small heat exchangers will delay the start-up
by another month, the company said on Monday.
The Breagh field is expected to produce gas at a rate of 102
million cubic feet per day (mcf/d) this year and pump gas to
Britain's Teesside onshore gas processing terminal.
German utility RWE is selling its oil and gas exploration
subsidiary RWE Dea as part of a huge asset-disposal programme to
slash debt.