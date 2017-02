Oct 24 Three months ended September 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit 9.98 vs 10.08

Net sales 101.34 vs 60.29

NOTE: Non-ferrous metals producer Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd is a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources .

The results are on a consolidated basis.

A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast consolidated net profit of 15.4 billion rupees on net sales of 98.6 billion. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)