Sept 7 Birmingham, Alabama-based brokerage Sterne, Agee & Leach, Inc has added adviser Meg Green and her team to its broker-dealer unit, expanding the firm's network of independent advisers.

Green, based in Miami, Florida, moved to Sterne Agee last Friday after 23 years with the independent broker-dealer Royal Alliance. She and her team manage more than $650 million in client assets for more than 300 affluent families and small business owners.

"We outgrew the broker-dealer we were with," Green said on Friday. "We're wealth managers looking to be exclusive, not one of 9,000, and to have a close relationship with those we're doing business with."

Green said she liked the boutique feel of Sterne Agee, and that the firm allows her team to operate under a hybrid investment model, using Sterne Agee Financial Services as their broker-dealer to hold their clients' securities, while separately offering investment advisory services through her own firm, Meg Green & Associates, which she founded in 1984.

Green, a veteran of more than three decades in the industry, was named to Barron's 2012 list of the top 100 women financial advisers in America. She moved with her partner of 10 years, Todd Battaglia. Their 11-person team includes six producing advisers.

Green's team ranks among the biggest to join Sterne Agee, business development director Stephen O'Neill said.

The firm's chief executive, Jay Carter, said he expects to add more teams of Green's caliber as Sterne Agee expands its reach to independent adviser teams.

"Lately it's been more of the bigger financial planning offices that are looking to us," in addition to the traditional breakaway wirehouse brokers coming from bank-owned brokerages, Carter said.