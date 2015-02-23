Feb 23 Investment bank Stifel Financial Corp said it will buy privately held Sterne Agee Group Inc for $150 million to expand its wealth management and fixed-income business.

Stifel said the deal will add 730 financial advisers and independent representatives in the United States, managing over $20 billion in client assets.

Stifel reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher non-interest expenses. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)