Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Feb 23 Investment bank Stifel Financial Corp said it will buy privately held Sterne Agee Group Inc for $150 million to expand its wealth management and fixed-income business.
Stifel said the deal will add 730 financial advisers and independent representatives in the United States, managing over $20 billion in client assets.
Stifel reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher non-interest expenses. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.