Oct 26 Precious metals miner Claude Resources
said it has increased its offer for the rest of St.
Eugene Mining Corp in a stock deal that now values the
smaller gold exploration company at C$19 million ($18.7
million).
According to the new terms of the deal, St. Eugene
shareholders will get 0.0789 of a Claude share for every St.
Eugene share.
This values St. Eugene's shares at 16 Canadian cents apiece,
a 39 percent premium to its Tuesday closing.
In July, Claude had said it would buy the rest of St.
Eugene's shares for about $14 million, or 0.0601 of its share
for every share of St. Eugene.
St. Eugene's shareholders will now also get 0.25 of a share
in a new company formed to transfer its stake in the Tartan Lake
gold mine project, and about C$800,000 in cash.
St. Eugene has agreed to pay C$800,000 if the deal falls
through.
Shares of Claude closed at C$2 on Tuesday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. St. Eugene stock closed at 11.5 Canadian cents
on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
($1 = 1.016 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)