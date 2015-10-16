* Ballmer's 4 pct stake worth more than $800 mln
* CEO Dorsey has 3 pct stake
* Stake a sign of faith in Twitter's growth moves-analyst
* Twitter shares up more than 5 percent
(Rewrites with confirmation of investment, background on
Ballmer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 16 Former Microsoft Corp
Chief Executive Steve Ballmer has taken a 4 percent
stake in Twitter Inc, according to his spokesman,
making him the third-biggest individual shareholder in the
social media company.
Ballmer's stake is worth more than $800 million based on
Twitter's $21 billion market value. Only co-founder Evan
Williams and Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal have
greater stakes among individual investors.
Shares of Twitter rose 5.6 percent to $31.34 on Friday,
hours after Ballmer tweeted from a non-verified account that he
built up his stake over the past several months.
His tweet lauded Twitter's new 'Moments' feature, which
curates the best tweets of the day, and Dorsey's appointment as
permanent CEO last week.
"Good job @twitter, @twittermoments innovation, @jack Ceo,
leaner, more focused," the tweet said. "Glad I bought 4% past
few months."
Twitter declined to comment. Ballmer himself did not return
requests for comment.
Ballmer, who bought the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team
after retiring as Microsoft CEO in February 2014, has a personal
fortune of about $21.5 billion, making him the 35th richest
person in the world, according to Forbes magazine.
However, his backing as an investor is no guarantee of
success for Twitter. Ballmer famously laughed at Apple Inc's
first iPhone, and shares of Microsoft declined over the
14 years of his leadership.
Ballmer now owns more of Twitter than co-founder and CEO
Dorsey, who has a 3.2 percent stake, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Williams is the largest individual shareholder
with about 7.5 percent, followed by Alwaleed with about 5.2
percent.
Like @alwaleedbinT move too," Ballmer's tweet said. Alwaleed
and his investment firm, Kingdom Holding Co, said
earlier this month they had raised their stake in Twitter to
more than 5 percent.
Ballmer's investment is a sign that Twitter's efforts to
revive growth under Dorsey is being appreciated, Monness,
Crespi, Hardt, & Co Inc analyst James Cakmak said.
"I think it's just another point of evidence that the step
that they are taking to redirect the business toward growth is
resonating," Cakmak said.
Twitter has made several new announcements since Dorsey, who
also served as CEO in 2008, returned on a permanent basis last
week. On Tuesday, Twitter said it will lay off about 8 percent
of its workforce and on Wednesday, it hired Google Inc
executive Omid Kordestani as executive chairman.
FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi said Ballmer's stake
could be indicative of widespread confidence in Dorsey and his
strategy.
"It depends on the timing of his investment. I'm not sure
how much of his 4 percent was acquired before Dorsey was
appointed interim or permanent CEO."
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco and Anya George
Tharakan, Devika Krishna Kumar and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ted Kerr, Savio D'Souza and Bill Rigby)