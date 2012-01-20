Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
* To expand presence in Canada
* Deal to add $0.05 to $0.07 to 2012 EPS (Follows alerts)
Jan 20 Shoemaker Steve Madden said it will buy its privately held Canadian licensee, SM Canada, for $29 million in cash to expand its presence in the region.
The transaction is expected to add 5-7 cents per share to earnings in 2012, Steve Madden said in a statement.
SM Canada markets Steve Madden products in Canada and runs seven Steve Madden-branded stores.
Long Island City, New York-based Steve Madden said it will enhance its presence in major department and specialty stores and expand the number of branded outlets in Canada.
SM Canada had sales of about $32 million for the year ended July 2011, Steve Madden said.
In May last year, Steve Madden bought privately held Topline Corp for $55 million.
Shares of the company had closed at $39.26 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.