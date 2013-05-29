BRIEF-Kroger declares dividend, approves $500 mln share repurchase program
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
May 29 Funeral home operator Service Corp International said it will acquire peer Stewart Enterprises Inc in an all-cash deal valued at $1.4 billion.
Houston-based Service Corp will buy all of Stewart's outstanding Class A and Class B common stock at $13.25 per share, a premium of 36 percent to Tuesday's close.
* Announces agreement to acquire 62 Wendy's units from Wendy's franchisee
* Criticalpoint capital acquires jackrabbit from finish line