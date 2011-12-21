ZURICH Dec 21 St. Galler Kantonalbank said an investigation by its auditor found no evidence of money-laundering at its private banking arm Hyposwiss, following allegations made in a legal skirmish between two Russian oligarchs.

The probe, by PriceWaterhouseCoopers, was sparked by an ongoing dispute between rivals Oleg Deripaska and Vladimir Potanin over metals group Norilsk Nickel that spread to the Swiss private bank.

Potanin's Interros investment company holds about 30 percent of Norilsk while Deripaska controls RUSAL, which holds a 25 percent stake in Norilsk.

"We assume that the accusations of criminal and civil law character are off the table. However, in view of the intensity of the conflict surrounding Norilsk Nickel, further pressure on the law enforcement authorities cannot be ruled out," St. Galler said on Wednesday. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Erica Billingham)