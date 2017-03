PARIS Jan 17 Saint-Gobain said on Thursday it has accepted a $1.7 billion euro offer from Ireland's Ardagh Group for its Verallia North America unit after its workers' council backed the takeover.

The deal will now be submitted to U.S. antitrust authorities, Saint-Gobain said in a statement.

Saint-Gobain said on Monday it had struck a deal to sell its North American glass container operation to Ardagh, beginning its planned exit from the low-margin business.