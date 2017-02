PARIS, March 12 Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, chief executive of French building materials group Saint Gobain , is set to join the board of BNP Paribas, according to the invitation to the bank's annual shareholder meeting.

Investors in France's largest listed bank will vote on May 23 on whether to approve de Chalendar's appointment to replace French businessman Claude Bebear, who is retiring from BNP Paribas' board. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)