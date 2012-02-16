BHP Billiton boosts interim dividend as iron ore prices soar
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Mining giant BHP Billiton rewarded shareholders with a bigger than expected dividend on Tuesday, signalling its growing confidence amid a resurgence in commodity prices.
PARIS Feb 16 French building materials group Saint-Gobain on Thursday reported a strong growth in 2011 profits and cast a cautious outlook for 2012.
"We are ... targeting moderate organic growth, driven mainly by the increase in sales prices needed to offset the rise in raw material and energy costs, while operating income and profitability should hold firm," Chief Executive Pierre-Andre de Chalendar said in a statement.
Net profit in 2011 rose 13.7 percent to 1.28 billion euros ($1.67 billion), while sales increased by 5 percent to 42.12 billion.
($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 21 Shanghai stocks edged up on Tuesday morning to an 11-week high, as risk appetites were improved on hopes for big flows into stock markets from pension funds plus news that some companies have scrapped new share sales.
Feb 20 The Canada Border Services Agency said on Monday it would investigate whether silicon metal from Brazil, Malaysia and five other countries was being sold at unfairly low prices in Canada after a Quebec-based company filed a complaint.