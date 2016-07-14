July 14 The California Public Utilities
Commission (CPUC) on Thursday, said it had rejected Southern
California Gas Co's request to build its North-South
Pipeline Project.
The regulatory agency said it rejected the project as "there
are more cost-effective alternatives for supporting the
utility's southern natural gas system".
The North-South pipeline project would have consisted of a
new natural gas pipeline between the town of Adelanto and the
Moreno Pressure Limiting Station, according to the CPUC.
The leak at Aliso Canyon left little stored gas available to
support deliveries on the southern system and that reduces the
value of such a project, particularly in the light of lower cost
alternatives, according to the regulator.
A pipeline rupture, detected on Oct. 23, was not plugged
until mid-February and was ranked as the largest methane release
in U.S. history, equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas
emissions of nearly 600,000 cars, researchers found.
