Dec 5 SThree Plc :

* Full year profit before tax and exceptional items expected to be in line with consensus at circa £29m

* Full year group gross profit of circa £218m, up 18 pct* year on year with Q4 up 27 pct* year on year

* Full year contract gross profit up 27 pct* year on year with Q4 up 36 pct* year on year

* Full year permanent gross profit up 6 pct* year on year with Q4 up 16 pct* year on year

* CEO - our experienced management team and strong financial position give us confidence that we will make most of market opportunity in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))