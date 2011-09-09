* Q3 group gross profit up 18 pct to 50.2 mln stg

* Permanent gross profit up 23 pct

* Contract gross profit up 12 pct (Adds details)

LONDON, Sept 9 British recruiter SThree posted an 18 percent rise in third quarter profit, helped by international growth, and said it was seeing healthy demand across most of its markets.

SThree, which finds jobs for IT professionals in the finance, energy and healthcare sectors in Britain, Europe and Asia, on Friday said gross profit for the three months to August 28 was 50.2 million pounds ($80 million).

The firm said UK gross profit had risen 5 percent in the period, while overseas gross profit, which makes up 64 percent of total business, was up 26 percent.

SThree, which generates over half of its fees from the IT sector, said it would open new offices in Chicago, Boston and Moscow in the final quarter of this fiscal year.

The group saw a 5 percent drop year-on-year in its investment banking business to 12 percent of group transactions, echoing similar comments from rivals Michael Page and Hays in recent months.

Shares in the company, which have slumped 43 percent in the last six months, closed at 240.1 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at around 293 million pounds. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by James Davey)