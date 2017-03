June 13 SThree Plc

* H1 group gross profit up 13 pct* year on year to 100.9 million stg

* H1 contract gross profit up 22 pct* year on year; permanent gross profit up 2 pct* year on year

* Excellent performance in the americas (up 62 pct* year on year), which now represents 14 pct of group gross profit

* Encouraging performance from banking & finance up 20 pct* year on year

* The strength of our contract book and the slowly improving outlook for permanent underpins our confidence in the medium term prospects for co