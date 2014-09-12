Sept 12 SThree Plc :

* Q3 group gross profit up 18 pct* year on year, contract gross profit up 28 pct*, permanent gross profit up 6 pct*

* Energy up 43 pct* year on year, life sciences up 43%* year on year in quarter ended Aug. 31

* Reltaing to U.S. opeartions, exceptional charge of circa 3 mln stg to 4 mln stg to be taken in 2014

* CEO - looking ahead, strength of contract book and improving pre-deal trends for permanent give us confidence for business in medium term

* CEO - Q4 traditionally most significant trading period; this will be accentuated this year by the pattern of headcount investment