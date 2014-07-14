July 14 SThree Plc :

* Gross profit for six months ended June 1 at 100.8 million stg

* Group gross profit up 10 pct year on year , or 13 pct on a constant currency basis

* Contract gp up 22 pct* yoy, with contract now accounting for 60 pct of group gp (H1 2013:55%);

* Permanent gp up 2 pct* yoy and permanent deal pipeline volume up 5 pct yoy

* Encouraging performance from banking & finance up 20 pct yoy at constant currency

* At constant currency energy sector up 52 pct yoy, life sciences sector up 43 pct yoy

* CEO - during the second half, we are focusing on driving up the productivity of new hires, particularly in permanent, with headcount growth moderating

* Interim div 4.7 pence/shr