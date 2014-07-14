July 14 SThree Plc :
* Gross profit for six months ended June 1 at 100.8 million
stg
* Group gross profit up 10 pct year on year , or 13 pct on a
constant currency basis
* Contract gp up 22 pct* yoy, with contract now accounting
for 60 pct of group gp (H1 2013:55%);
* Permanent gp up 2 pct* yoy and permanent deal pipeline
volume up 5 pct yoy
* Encouraging performance from banking & finance up 20 pct
yoy at constant currency
* At constant currency energy sector up 52 pct yoy, life
sciences sector up 43 pct yoy
* CEO - during the second half, we are focusing on driving
up the productivity of new hires, particularly in permanent,
with headcount growth moderating
* Interim div 4.7 pence/shr
