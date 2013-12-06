Dec 6 SThree PLC : * Full year profit before tax and exceptional items expected to be 21 mln stg-22 mln stg * Full year group gross profit of circa 200 mln stg, down 5 pct year on year * Permanent gross profit down 14 percent year on year * Headcount growth in line with expectations - permanent headcount up 8 pct, contract headcount up 9 pct since half year * Restructuring undertaken in the H2 provides co with solid platform for growth as co heads into new financial year * Restructuring of co's property portfolio, support functions largely complete. Expects cost savings of circa 8 mln stg per year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here