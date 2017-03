March 14 SThree PLC : * For quarter ended 2 March 2014 group gross profit up 9 pct year on year * For quarter ended 2 March 2014, contract gross profit up 18 pct year on year * Strong seasonal recovery in contractor runners - up 16 pct year on year at the end of Q1 and 1 pct above 2013 year end peak * Permanent deal pipeline volume up 7 pct year on year * CEO: strength of our contract book and improving outlook for permanent give US confidence for the year ahead * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here