* Q1 gross profit up 15 pct
* Average placement fees rise
* International profit grows 24 pct
March 9 British recruiter SThree
posted a higher first-quarter profit on the strength of its
international business, and said that its deal pipeline was up
11 percent.
SThree said average placement fees for the quarter ended
Feb. 26 grew strongly, helped by energy, pharmaceuticals and
biotechnology industries.
SThree's first-quarter gross profit was 47.7 million pounds,
up from 41.7 million pounds, a year ago.
"There remain significant differences within both
geographies and sectors in the demand for the group's services,"
Chief Executive Russell Clements said.
Profit from UK and Ireland rose only 1 percent, while the
rest of the world grew 24 percent.
The recruiter, whose brands include Computer Futures, Huxley
Associates, Progressive and Real Staffing Group, gets almost
two-thirds of its profit from the international business
In January, SThree had warned that economic uncertainty had
hit demand for its services at the start of 2012 though market
conditions were much better than the aftermath of the global
financial crisis.
Earlier this month, larger rival Michael Page said
its market had stabilised after a turbulent 2011, as growth in
regions like Asia and Latin America helped to offset a stagnant
financial services sector weighed down by the euro zone crisis.
SThree's shares were up about 3 percent to 295 pence at 0804
GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Brenton Cordeiro)