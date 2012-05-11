* CEO of 8 years Russell Clements to retire
* Chief Strategy Officer Gary Elden to replace Clements
May 11 British recruiter SThree Plc
said its Chief Executive Russell Clements would retire in April
2013 and would be replaced by Gary Elden who is currently the
company's chief strategy officer.
SThree, which finds jobs for IT professionals in the
finance, energy and healthcare sectors in Britain, Europe and
Asia, appointed Elden as the deputy CEO effective immediately.
Elden, 44, would take over from Clements as CEO at the
conclusion of the company's next annual general meeting.
Clements, who joined the company as its second employee and the
CEO since 2004, would step down from the board after the AGM.
The company, whose brands include Computer Futures, Huxley
Associates, Progressive and Real Staffing Group, said the
management change was part of its managed succession process.
Elden had been with the company for 22 years and joined the
board in 2008.
SThree in March reported a 14 percent higher first-quarter
profit on strength in its international business.
The company's shares, which have risen more than 30 percent
since the start of the year, were down nearly 1 percent at
311.75 pence at 0714 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
((monika.shinghal@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542
1810; outside UK +91 80 4135 6102; Reuters Messaging:
monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net