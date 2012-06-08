* H1 group gross profit up 12 pct to 99.9 mln stg

* Energy and resources market strong, banking weak

* Says tough economic conditions making markets more challenging

* Shares down 3.84 pct (Adds details, shares)

LONDON, June 8 British recruiter SThree warned that deteriorating economic conditions were sapping growth across most of its markets, with the exception of a robust resources sector which helped it post a 12 percent rise in first half gross profit.

SThree said global banking markets, where swathes of jobs have been cut, remained weak, with overall profit growth slowing from 15 percent in its first quarter to 9 percent in its second as clients show reluctance to hire in uncertain economic times.

"Demand in certain sectors such as energy and resources remains strong but in overall terms the market is becoming more challenging," said Chief Executive Russell Clements, who announced in May that he would retire in April next year.

SThree, which finds jobs for IT professionals in the finance, energy and healthcare sectors in Britain, Europe and Asia, said gross profit for the six months to May 27 grew to 99.9 million pounds ($155.6 million) helped by strong trading in energy and resources and pharmaceuticals markets.

The group, which competes with larger London listed rivals such as Hays and Michael Page, said it would continue to invest in expansion having already opened offices in Oslo, San Diego, Rio de Janeiro and Brisbane during the period.

Shares in the firm, which have dropped 18 percent on a month ago, were down a further 3.84 percent to 269.5 pence at 0727 GMT on Friday.

