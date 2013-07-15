July 15 British recruitment company SThree Plc
said it would restructure its property portfolio to
reduce costs by about 8 million pounds ($12.09 million) per
year.
The company said the restructuring, which would also include
support functions, was expected to help save 3 million pounds in
the second half of the year and reduce its annualised cost base
by 8 million pounds per year.
"I think its fairly substantial. They have an annualised
cost base savings of 8 million out of a cost base of 175
million," Numis Securities analyst Steve Woolf told Reuters.
Gross profit fell to 94 million pounds for the six months
ended May 26, from 99.9 million pounds a year earlier.
Shares in the company were expected to open lower on Monday
on the London Stock Exchange. They closed at 362.50 pence on
Friday.