June 7 Staffing company SThree Plc said
first-half gross profit fell 6 percent as it recruited fewer
permanent hires, particularly in the UK and Ireland.
Gross profit fell to 94 million pounds ($145.9 million) for
the six months ended May 26, from 99.9 million pounds a year
earlier.
Permanent recruiting recorded a 15 percent decline in gross
profit on a constant currency basis. SThree said permanent
recruiting in the UK and Ireland -- which made up a little over
a third of the overall gross profit in 2012 -- dropped 24
percent.
Gross profit from contract hires rose across all SThree's
markets except the UK and Ireland, which decreased by 5 percent.
SThree said it maintained an interim dividend of 4.7 pence
per share.