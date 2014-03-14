March 14 Recruiter SThree Plc said
first-quarter gross profit rose 9 percent helped by higher
contract placements as companies shied away from making
full-time hires amid a shaky pickup in Europe.
The staffing company recruits for a range of sectors,
including information technology, financial, energy and
pharmaceuticals industries in continental Europe and the UK.
At constant currency, gross profit or net fee income - a
relevant performance indicator for recruitment companies - rose
to 47.8 million pounds ($79.7 million) in the quarter ended
March 2 from 44.3 million pounds a year earlier.
Shares in the company, which trades under brands such as
Huxley Associates, Progressive and Computer Futures, closed at
405.25 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.