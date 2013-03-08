March 8 Staffing company SThree Plc
said first-quarter profit fell 3 percent as employers in Britain
and continental Europe continued to shy away from recruiting
permanent hires.
SThree, which recruits information technology staff for the
financial, energy and pharmaceutical industries in continental
Europe and the UK, said its permanent hiring deal pipeline was
down 13 percent.
Gross profit fell to 45.5 million pounds ($68.5 million) in
the first quarter ended Feb. 24 from 47.7 million pounds a year
earlier.
Gross profit in the permanent hiring business fell 12
percent to 20.9 million pounds, offsetting the 6 percent growth
in contract hiring to 24.5 million pounds. The permanent hiring
business contributes about half of overall gross profit.
Profit in the UK and Ireland fell 12 percent to 14.6 million
pounds while the rest of the world rose 2 percent. The
recruiter's international operations account for 68 percent of
its gross profit.
Last month, 29.7 million people had jobs in the UK - the
highest employment level ever, driven by contract and part-time
hires. However, permanent placements have been declining due to
low business confidence.
On Tuesday, British recruitment firm Pagegroup,
formerly known as Michael Page International Plc, reported a 24
percent fall in profit and forecast a challenging 2013 after
recession-weary employers in Europe cut back on permanent staff.
After posting a 17 percent decline in full-year pretax
profit in January, SThree warned that macro-economic conditions
remained uncertain in 2013.
SThree's shares closed at 367.25 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Thursday.