* 1st-quarter gross profit falls 3 pct
* Gross profit from permanent hires down 12 pct
* Gross profit from contract hires up 6 pct
* Analyst says FY gross profit could rise 2 pct
By Richa Naidu
March 8 Staffing company SThree Plc
said first-quarter gross profit fell 3 percent as employers in
Britain and continental Europe continued to shy away from
recruiting permanent hires.
Gross profit, or net fee income - a relevant performance
indicator for recruitment companies - fell to 45.5 million
pounds ($68.5 million) in the first quarter ended Feb. 24 from
47.7 million pounds a year earlier.
Gross profit in SThree's permanent hiring business fell 12
percent to 20.9 million pounds, offsetting the 6 percent growth
in contract hiring to 24.5 million pounds. The permanent hiring
business contributes about half of its gross profit.
Last month, 29.7 million people had jobs in the United
Kingdom - its highest employment level ever - driven by contract
and part-time hires. However, permanent placements have been
declining due to low business confidence.
Shore Capital analyst David O'Brien said SThree's gross
profit could rise 2 percent in the year ending November, if
contract hiring continues to build strongly.
In fiscal 2012, Sthree's gross profit rose 5 percent to
205.3 million pounds.
SThree, which recruits for the information technology,
financial, energy and pharmaceuticals industries in continental
Europe and the United Kingdom, said its permanent hiring deal
pipeline was down 13 percent, a steeper decline than the 4
percent it reported in fiscal 2012.
However, O'Brien said the UK-European permanent hiring
market was at the worst point and by the fourth quarter,
Sthree's permanent hiring business could be flat on the previous
year.
Rival Pagegroup, formerly known as Michael Page
International Plc, reported on Tuesday a 24 percent fall in
profit and forecast a challenging 2013 after recession-weary
employers in Europe cut back on permanent staff.
SThree's shares were down about 2 percent at 359 pence at
1143 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.