BRIEF-Insurer JRP 2016 operating profit rises 58 pct
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.
Dec 6 British recruiter SThree Plc's full-year gross profit fell 1.4 percent as it earned less from placing people on a permanent basis in the UK and Europe.
Gross profit - a relevant performance indicator for recruitment companies - fell to about 196.7 million pounds ($321.02 million) in the 53 weeks ended Dec. 1 from 199.5 million pounds a year earlier.
For the 52 week period, comparable with last years trading period, gross profit fell to 192.8 million pounds.
Analysts were expecting full-year gross profit of 198.23 million pounds, according to the company's website.
Shares in the London-headquartered company closed at 316 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.
BERLIN, March 9 Hugo Boss said on Thursday that improving its online business will be a top priority this year as the struggling German fashion house hopes to avoid another decline in sales and cement a recovery in China.
* Underlying full-year profit rises for first time in five years (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)