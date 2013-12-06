Dec 6 British recruiter SThree Plc's full-year gross profit fell 1.4 percent as it earned less from placing people on a permanent basis in the UK and Europe.

Gross profit - a relevant performance indicator for recruitment companies - fell to about 196.7 million pounds ($321.02 million) in the 53 weeks ended Dec. 1 from 199.5 million pounds a year earlier.

For the 52 week period, comparable with last years trading period, gross profit fell to 192.8 million pounds.

Analysts were expecting full-year gross profit of 198.23 million pounds, according to the company's website.

Shares in the London-headquartered company closed at 316 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.